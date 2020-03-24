Azerbaijani President congratulates Greek counterpart on occasion of Independence Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to the president of Hellenic Republic Madame Katerina Sakellaropoulou on the occasion of the national holiday of the country - Independence Day, APA reports.

"Dear Madam President,

It is on the occasion of the National Holiday of the Hellenic Republic – Independence Day that on my behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan I offer my cordial congratulations to you and your people.

I seize this pleasant opportunity to wish strong health and success to you, and peace and prosperity to your country," the congratulatory letter reads.

News.Az

