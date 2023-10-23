Azerbaijani president congratulates Hungarian prime minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on the occasion of his country’s national holiday, News.Az reports.

“I cordially congratulate you and your entire people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the National Holiday of Hungary,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his congratulatory message.

The head of state noted that it is gratifying to see high level interstate ties and successful collaboration between Azerbaijan and Hungary. “We are very pleased to see day-by-day broadening of our relations based on mutual trust and support and its enriching with new contents as a fine token of strong friendship and partnership.”

“I wish to stress, in particular, the constructive mutual activities and support in the framework of international and regional organizations coupled with the similar positions of our countries over current global and regional issues,” the Azerbaijani president said.

“I am confident that by our joint efforts we will succeed to further deepen the enhanced strategic partnership between our countries, as well as our bilateral and multilateral mutually beneficial collaboration, particularly within the Organization of Turkic States.

Hoping to see you soon, I wish you sound health, happiness, success in your state activities, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Hungary,” President Ilham Aliyev added.

News.Az