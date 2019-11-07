Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani President congratulates newly elected Argentina's President



Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated newly elected President of Argentina Alberto Fernández, APA reports citing the Presidential press service.

"Dear Mr. Fernandez,

I extend my sincerest congratulations to you on your election as President of the Republic of Argentina.

I do hope that we will make joint efforts to expand Azerbaijan-Argentina relations, and further strengthen and develop the ties of friendship and cooperation between our countries.

I wish you the best of health, happiness, and success in your future activities for the welfare of the friendly people of Argentina." 

