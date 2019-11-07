Azerbaijani President congratulates newly elected Argentina's President

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated newly elected President of Argentina Alberto Fernández, APA reports citing the Presidential press service.

"Dear Mr. Fernandez,

I extend my sincerest congratulations to you on your election as President of the Republic of Argentina.

I do hope that we will make joint efforts to expand Azerbaijan-Argentina relations, and further strengthen and develop the ties of friendship and cooperation between our countries.

I wish you the best of health, happiness, and success in your future activities for the welfare of the friendly people of Argentina."

News.Az

News.Az