Azerbaijani president congratulates president of Republic of Maldives
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated President of the Republic of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.
“On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Maldives, Independence Day,” President Aliyev said.
“On this remarkable day, I extend my best regards to you and wish the friendly people of Maldives peace and progress,” he added.
