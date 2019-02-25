Azerbaijani president decrees on strengthening social protection of population

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan signed a decree on the strengthening of social protection of the population, Fineko/abc.az reports.

Under the decree, the Ministry of Labour & Social Protection is tasked to develop and submit to the country’s leader the draft standard & legal acts within 15 days with the purpose to increase the amount of social benefits on the age up to 130 manats, increase the amount of social benefits for the 1st group of disability up to 150 manats, for the 2nd group of disability up to 130 manats, for the 3rd group of disability up to 110 manats, increase the amount of social benefits for children under 18 years with disabilities up to 150 manats, the amount of social benefits for the loss of a breadwinner up to 80 manats.

Also, the Ministry is commissioned to develop documents for the provision of benefits to guardians of children deprived of their parents in the amount of 100 manats, to children of conscripts in the amount of 100 manats, to women with more than five children – 55 manats per child.

The size of the social allowance for the birth of a child will be increased up to 200 manats, the allowance for funeral expenses will be increased up to 300 manats, etc.

