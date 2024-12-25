Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani president decrees to establish state commission for plane crash investigation
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree to establish a state commission to investigate the causes of the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines flight J2-8243, an Embraer 190 aircraft, which was en route from Baku to Grozny and crashed near Aktau, News.Az reports.

The commission was tasked with taking appropriate measures in response to the incident.


