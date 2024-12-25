Azerbaijani president decrees to establish state commission for plane crash investigation
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree to establish a state commission to investigate the causes of the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines flight J2-8243, an Embraer 190 aircraft, which was en route from Baku to Grozny and crashed near Aktau, News.Az reports.The commission was tasked with taking appropriate measures in response to the incident.