Azerbaijani President embarks on state visit to Italy

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in the Italian Republic for an official visit, APA reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the head of state at Rome Fiumicino International Airport.

President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva were welcomed by the head of the Diplomatic Protocol of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Inigo Lambertini, Italian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Augusto Massari and other officials.

News.Az

News.Az