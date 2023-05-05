President Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to President of Serbia, following armed incident in school in Belgrade

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to the President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, regarding the terrible tragedy that happened at the school in Belgrade, News.azreports.

The letter reads: "It is with deep shock and sorrow that we have received the news of the terrible tragedy that took place at a school in the city of Belgrade. I share your grief at this difficult time, and on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deep condolences to You, families and loved ones of those killed, all the people of Serbia, and wish the injured a speedy recovery," President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said.

News.Az