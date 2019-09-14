Azerbaijani President extends Independence Day greetings to Mexican counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of congratulations to President of the United Mexican States Andrés Manuel López Obrador

“I believe that the development of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Mexico will continue to serve the best interests of our peoples,” the Azerbaijani President said in his message.

“On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health, success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Mexico everlasting peace and prosperity,” President Ilham Aliyev added.

News.Az

