Azerbaijani President extends Revolution Day greetings to Egyptian counterpart

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of congratulations to President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah Al Sisi as his country celebrates Revolution Day.

“I believe that Azerbaijan-Egypt relations and our traditional ties of friendship and cooperation will continue developing and expanding to the benefit of our nations,” the head of state said in his letter.

“I wish you the best of health, success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Egypt peace and prosperity,” President Ilham Aliyev added.

