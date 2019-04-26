Azerbaijani President: For more than 25 years, internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan is under Armenian occupation

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Unfortunately, for many years, for more than 25 years, the internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan is under Armenian occupation," said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at the Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation held in Beijing, ONA reports citing Presidential press service.

President Ilham Aliyev reminded about the United Nations Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of Armenian troops from Azerbaijan’s territories: "Talking about peace and security I would like to mention the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan. As a result of the occupation, more than one million Azerbaijanis became refugees and IDPs. Our people were subject of ethnic cleansing and the United Nations Security Council adopted 4 resolutions demanding immediate and unconditional withdrawal of Armenian troops from our territory. Unfortunately, these resolutions are not implemented. This is a serious problem not only for our country but for regional stability and regional peace. And the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan must be resolved based on the norms and principles of international law within the framework of territorial integrity of Azerbaijan."

News.Az

