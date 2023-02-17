Azerbaijani President: Great opportunities exist for cooperation with German companies in field of renewable energy

+ ↺ − 16 px

At a meeting with CEO of the German Eastern Business Association Michael Harms in Munich, President Ilham Aliyev mentioned the “Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development”, adding that it outlined strategic priorities for development of the Azerbaijan’s economy and set the stage for development of cooperation between the two countries, including that with German companies, News.Az reports.

President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the renewable energy development projects in Azerbaijan, EU-Azerbaijan energy partnership and underlined the importance of the strategic energy document signed last year between Azerbaijan and the European Union with participation of President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

The head of state stressed Azerbaijan has enormous renewable energy potential both in the Azerbaijani section of the Caspian sea and onshore, saying steps had been undertaken towards development of this project within the partnership with the EU and that there are great opportunities for cooperation with German companies in this field.

News.Az