Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev marks his 62nd birthday

Today marks the 62nd birthday of President of Azerbaijan, Victorious Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.

Ilham Heydar oghlu Aliyev was born on December 24, 1961, in Baku. In 1967–1978, he studied at the secondary school No. 6 in Baku. In 1977–1982, he studied at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO). After graduating, he continued with postgraduate studies at MGIMO. In 1985, he defended his dissertation and received the degree of Candidate of Historical Sciences, and in 1985–1990, he was a teacher at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations. From 1991 to 1994, he conducted private business and headed several production and commercial enterprises.

From 1994 to August 2003, he was the vice president and then the first vice president of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan. He took an active part in the implementation of national leader Heydar Aliyev's oil strategy. He was elected a member of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) in 1995 and 2000. He has been the president of the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan since 1997. He was elected deputy chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party in 1999, first deputy chairman in 2001, and chairman of the party in 2005. In 2001–2003, he was the head of the delegation of the Azerbaijani Parliament to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE). In January 2003, he was elected Deputy Chairman of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe and a member of the PACE Bureau. After the approval of the Parliament on August 4, 2003, he was appointed Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan. In this regard, his MP mandate was terminated.

Ilham Aliyev was elected President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on October 15, 2003. More than 76 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev in the election. In 2004, he was awarded an honorary diploma and medal of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe. Ilham Aliyev, who won 88.73% of the vote in the October 15, 2008 elections, was re-elected President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. In the election held on October 9, 2013, Ilham Aliyev won 84.54% of the vote and was re-elected President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. In the election held on April 11, 2018, Ilham Aliyev was re-elected President of the Republic of Azerbaijan with 86.02% of the vote.

Ilham Aliyev speaks Azerbaijani, Russian, English, French, and Turkish. He married Mehriban Aliyeva in 1983. He has three children, Leyla, Arzu, and Heydar, and five grandchildren.

On September 27, 2020, in response to a large-scale provocation by the Armenian Armed Forces along the entire front, the Azerbaijani Army launched a counter-offensive, later called the Iron Fist. The 44-day Patriotic War ended with the liberation of Azerbaijani territories from occupation thanks to the leadership, diplomatic skills and principled attitude of Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, and the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was ensured. Thus, under the Supreme Command of President Ilham Aliyev, our army, implementing the unfulfilled UN Security Council resolutions, liberated the Karabakh from the Armenian occupation in a short time. All this results from Ilham Aliyev's far-sighted policy, commanding skills, political, economic, and military reforms implemented in Azerbaijan, and successful foreign policy.

On September 19 of this year, local anti-terrorist measures were carried out in the region in order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Declaration, prevent large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region, disarm and withdraw the Armenian armed forces units from our territories, neutralize their military infrastructure, ensure the safety of civilians returning to the liberated territories and the civil workers and military personnel involved in the reconstruction work, and restore the constitutional structure of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

During the measures that lasted for a little more than 23 hours, the positions of the Armenian armed forces on the front line and in-depth and long-term firing points, as well as combat vehicles and military objects, were destroyed by the use of high-precision weapons. The enemy raised a white flag. With this, the constitutional structure was restored in all territories of Azerbaijan.

On October 15, President Ilham Aliyev visited the city of Khankandi, as well as the Khojavand, Shusha, Khojaly, and Aghdara districts. The head of state also visited the Askaran fortress and raised the Azerbaijani flag there.

News.Az staff congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on his 62nd birthday

