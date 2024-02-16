Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev meets with Co-General Manager of Leonardo company in Munich

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who is in Munich to participate in the 60th Munich Security Conference, has had a meeting with Co-General Manager of Leonardo S.p.A of Italy Lorenzo Mariani, as per the latter`s request.

Expressing his gratitude for the meeting, Lorenzo Mariani sincerely congratulated the head of state on his victory in the presidential election on behalf of the Leonardo S.p.A family. He lauded the successful development of the company's collaboration with the country, based on the strategic partnership between Italy and Azerbaijan.

The head of state thanked Lorenzo Mariani for his congratulations.

President Ilham Aliyev commended the cooperation between Azerbaijan and Leonardo S.p.A. The head of state noted that Italy-Azerbaijan relations were characterized as excellent in the congratulatory letter sent by the President of Italy regarding his victory in the presidential election. President Ilham Aliyev also underlined that Azerbaijan-Italy relations truly embody an excellent character and are progressing based on strategic partnership.

During the conversation, the sides exchanged views on the cooperation between Azerbaijan and Leonardo S.p.A across various domains, including cybersecurity and space. They also hailed the collaboration between SOCAR and Leonardo S.p.A.

News.Az