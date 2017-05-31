Azerbaijani President issues order on conscription

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has issued an order on conscription of Azerbaijani citizens into the active military service and the transfer of the servicemen from active military service to reserve units on July 1-30, 2017, APA reports.

Under the order, the citizens of Azerbaijan Republic born in 1999 who are 18 years old on the day of conscription, as well as those born in 1982-1998 and are under the age of 35 and citizens of Azerbaijan Republic who have no rights of deferral of services in the Republic’s armed forces and other military formations are to be conscripted into active military service on July 1-30, 2017.

The soldiers, seamen and sergeants who served a term of service envisaged by the Law of the Azerbaijan Republic "On military service" are to be discharged on July 1-30, 2017.

