Azerbaijani President issues order on execution of SOFAZ 2017 budget

Azerbaijani President has issued an order on execution of SOFAZ budget for 2017.

According to APA, the execution of .2017 budget was approved with the revenues of AZN 12,137,503,300 and expenditures of AZN 11,015,537,900, which were relevantly fulfilled by 112.2% and 72.3% against the forecast.

News.Az

