Azerbaijani President may visit Moscow - Azerbaijani FM

A number of Azerbaijani and Russian official will exchange visits this year, including at the highest level.

"We think that there will be a visit at the level of the Prime Minister (Dmitry Medvedev in Baku)," Mammadyarov said at a meeting with the Federation Council's deputy chairman Ilyas Umakhanov on Tuesday. "Most likely, the visit of our president (Ilham Aliyev) to Moscow is expected", Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said.

According to Interfax, the minister noted that the issue of organizing Ilham Aliyev's visit to Moscow was discussed during talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday, but exact dates are not yet known.

"We are now discussing the terms with Sergey Viktorovich in accordance with the schedule of the two presidents, but I can not say the date in advance", Mammadyarov said.

