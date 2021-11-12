Azerbaijani president meets with Kyrgyz counterpart in Istanbul

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov in Istanbul.

The sides also discussed issues related to expanding trade and economic relations, strengthening the ties between the two countries in the field of investment, energy, transport and other sectors, as well as within the international organizations.

“It is very nice to see you. This is our first meeting. I am sure there will be many such meetings in the future. It is quite remarkable that we are meeting on the sidelines of our Turkic Council event. We are transforming into an organization,” President Aliyev said.

The Azerbaijani leader stressed that the Istanbul summit of the Turkic Council will be of historic importance for the entire Turkic world and the member states.

“This is also a good opportunity to talk about bilateral relations between our countries. We look forward to active interaction on a wide range of issues – political and economic issues, as well as those related to the humanitarian sphere. I think there is good potential on the entire spectrum of issues. There have already been meetings at the level of foreign ministers and a visit of your foreign minister to Azerbaijan. Therefore, I think we will give a good impetus to the further development of our ties for the benefit of our countries and peoples, so that cooperation between our countries is full and focused on the final result,” he added.

Japarov, in turn, said he’s very glad to meet with the Azerbaijani leader in person.

He noted that Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan are fraternal countries.

“Kyrgyzstan always rejoices in the successes and achievements of the fraternal Azerbaijani people. Thanks to your wise policy, Azerbaijan has significantly strengthened its position in the world. The relations between our countries are based on strong bonds of friendship and brotherhood arising from a common history, culture, language, spiritual and religious values,” he said.

“The foundation of modern interstate relations between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Azerbaijan was laid by an outstanding personality of international scale, your father Heydar Aliyev. The people of Kyrgyzstan cherish the memory of Heydar Aliyev and value his historical contribution to strengthening the centuries-old friendship between our countries,” the Kyrgyz leader added.

Japarov also thanked President Aliyev for providing humanitarian aid in the form of 40,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine. “Not being a vaccine manufacturer and using its own supplies, Azerbaijan made this valuable gesture. I regard all this as a manifestation of friendship and brotherhood. Thank you again for your help,” he said.

