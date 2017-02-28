Azerbaijani president meets with Pakistan’s prime minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Feb.28.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for high hospitality. The head of state recalled Muhammad Nawaz Sharif`s successful visit to Baku, APA reports.

They hailed the high level of friendly and brotherly relations between the two countries. The sides discussed Azerbaijan-Pakistan political ties, and stressed the importance of mutual support in international organizations. They emphasized that Azerbaijan and Pakistan show resoluteness in supporting each other`s fair positions on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and Kashmir problem.

President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif discussed specific projects in the fields of defense and defense industry. They reached agreement on Azerbaijan`s importing modern defense industry products from Pakistan. The sides noted the significance of increasing trade between the two countries. They said an Azerbaijani export mission consisting of nearly 20 companies visited Pakistan this month in order to increase exports from Azerbaijan to Pakistan.

The President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Pakistan discussed energy cooperation issues, describing today`s signing of an agreement on energy cooperation between the two countries as a successful step.

They also discussed humanitarian and cultural ties. President Ilham Aliyev thanked Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for the high-level organization of the Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization.

The Azerbaijani President and the Pakistani Prime Minister then were joined by their delegations for an expanded meeting.

The Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan then signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of energy.

News.Az

