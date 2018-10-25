Azerbaijani president meets with rector of Moscow State Institute of Int’l Relations

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Rector of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations Anatoly Torkunov, AZERTAC reports.

The importance of the 6th Baku International Humanitarian Forum was stressed at the meeting. It was noted that this event made a significant contribution to international cooperation.

President Ilham Aliyev hailed Anatoly Torkunov’s participation in the Forum.

Rector Anatoly Torkunov noted the contribution of the Forum to developing humanitarian relations in the world.

The rector said he is pleased to visit the country and patriciate in this prestigious event.

