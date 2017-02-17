Azerbaijani President met with Afghan President in Munich

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today met with President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Mohammad Ashraf Ghani in Munich, APA reports.

The sides noted that relations between Azerbaijan and Afghanistan are developing successfully in various areas, adding there are opportunities for the expansion of the bilateral ties even further. They stressed that there is good potential for developing relations in cotton-growing, cement production, health and transport sectors. The presidents discussed introduction of Azerbaijani brand “ASAN xidmet” experience in Afghanistan. The sides stressed the importance of intensifying reciprocal visits in order to develop the bilateral bonds.

They also agreed to take certain steps to expand trade relations and export-import operations between the two countries.

News.Az



News.Az