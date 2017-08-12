Azerbaijani president offers condolences to Egyptian president
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has offered his condolences to his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, according to APA.
The letter reads as follows:
"Dear Mr. President, I am deeply saddened by the news of numerous human casualties as a result of the collision of two passenger trains near Alexandria. In connection with this incident, I express my deepest condolences to You on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf. I wish speedy recovery for the injured. May Allah have mercy on the deceased!”
