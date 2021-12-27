Azerbaijani president offers condolences to Greek counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev sent a letter of condolences to his Greek counterpart Katerina Sakellaropoulou, News.Az reports.

“I was deeply saddened by the news of the demise of the former President of the Hellenic Republic, a distinguished statesman and social-political figure, Karolos Papoulias,” the Azerbaijani president said.

“I highly appreciate Karolos Papoulias’s contribution to the development of Azerbaijan-Greece relations and always recall our meetings with fond impressions.”

“I share your sorrow due to this grave loss and offer my profound condolences to you, to the family of the deceased and the people of Greece,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az