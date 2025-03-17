Azerbaijani president offers condolences to North Macedonian counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Monday offered condolences to his North Macedonian counterpart Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova over a deadly fire in her country.

“We were deeply shocked by the news of the tragic incident in the town of Kočani, which resulted in the loss of many lives and injuries,” the Azerbaijani president said in his letter of condolences, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

“In light of this tragedy, on behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deepest condolences to you, the families and loved ones of the deceased, and all the people of North Macedonia. I also wish the injured a swift recovery,” the head of state added.

A devastating fire tore through a nightclub in North Macedonia’s eastern town of Kocani killing 59, with at least 155 others injured, local media reported Sunday.

The blaze erupted late Saturday night at the crowded venue, located about 100 kilometers (62 miles) from the capital Skopje. Authorities said 22 of the injured remain in critical condition.

The Government of North Macedonia has declared a seven-day national mourning period, starting Monday.​​​​​​​

News.Az