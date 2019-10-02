Azerbaijani President pays working visit to Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in the Russian Federation for a working visit on the invitation of President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, APA reports.

At Sochi International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries, President Ilham Aliyev was met by Vice-Governor of Krasnodar Krai Anatoly Voronovsky, Mayor of Sochi Alexey Kopaygorodsky and other officials.

News.Az

News.Az