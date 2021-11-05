Azerbaijani president receives former Turkish prime minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received former Prime Minister of the Republic of Turkey Binali Yildirim.

They said that the 8th Global Baku Forum under the motto “The world after COVID-19” is a very important international event for discussing important issues. The excellent organization of the Forum was praised.

The sides noted that the participation of many distinguished guests in the Forum despite the pandemic shows interest in this event and Azerbaijan. They expressed confidence that the Forum will contribute to the expansion of international cooperation.

News.Az