Azerbaijani President receives High Representative for UN Alliance of Civilizations

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Miguel Ángel Moratinos, the High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations, News.Az reports.

Miguel Angel Moratinos congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the presidential election and on Azerbaijan's election as the President of COP29.

The head of state expressed his gratitude for the congratulations.

Miguel Ángel Moratinos expressed admiration for the impressive achievements of Azerbaijan and highlighted the country's successful chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement. He also hailed the cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN Alliance of Civilizations, expressing gratitude for the support provided.

During the conversation, they noted that events dealing with World Religious Leaders’ support for the fight against climate change would also be held within the framework of the COP29 and touched upon cooperation in this regard. The activity of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center was highly appreciated, with an emphasis placed on the fact that it has grown into one of the most important platforms at an international level. They pointed out that the 11th Global Baku Forum would welcome a large number of participants representing various regions of the world, where topical issues would be discussed.

During the meeting, they highlighted the successful organization of the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Azerbaijan and underlined that this tradition would be continued in the future. It was noted that the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations has consistently provided its support as a partner of the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue.

During the discussion, they expressed concern about the increasing Islamophobia trends in European countries.

