Azerbaijani president receives Turkish foreign minister

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on Saturday received Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkiye Mevlut Cavusoglu, News.Az reports.

President Aliyev said in three months, Azerbaijan and Turkiye will celebrate the first anniversary of the Shusha Declaration, calling it a historic document.

“As a matter of fact, Turkish-Azerbaijani relations have always been at the level of alliance, and alliance is in the hearts of our peoples. We simply confirmed this in Shusha last year,” the head of state said.

Today and in the years to come, Turkish-Azerbaijani fraternal relations will always be of great importance for peoples of both countries and the region, he noted.

“Because our relations are of great importance not only in the bilateral format, but also for regional security. Through joint efforts, Turkey and Azerbaijan are contributing to the future development of our region, ensuring security and well-being of our peoples. Our relations are so diverse that it will take a long time to list each aspects of these relations. We are literally allies and brothers, and there is no relationship in the world that would be similar to ours. There are no other countries in the world that would be more attached to each other than Turkey and Azerbaijan. This is our great asset, and we are protecting and strengthening it. We are ready for any situation and always stand with each other,” he added.

Cavusoglu, in turn, emphasized the importance of the Shusha Declaration.

“Mr. President, it was your idea to prepare and sign the Shusha Declaration. My brother Jeyhun and I worked on it, and about a year ago, nine months ago, you signed it with your brother, President Erdogan. The endorsement of this document by both national assemblies about a month ago, with a difference of two days, further strengthened the resolve you have expressed. It was important that representatives of our people also voted for it. We coordinated the process together on your orders,” he said.

“Of course, important processes are taking place in our region, and these processes have implications. In addition, there are important projects that you will implement, including the Zangazur Corridor. I came to Baku today to provide information about the work we have done on all these issues and to evaluate what further steps we will take together,” the Turkish minister added.

News.Az