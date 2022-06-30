Azerbaijani president receives Turkish parliament speaker

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkiye Mustafa Sentop.

Mustafa Sentop conveyed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan`s greetings to the head of state.

The head of state thanked for Recep Tayyip Erdogan`s greetings, and asked the speaker to extend his greetings to the President of Turkiye.

The Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly stressed the importance of the Baku Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network, and hailed Azerbaijan`s successful chairmanship in the NAM.

Mustafa Sentop praised interparliamentary ties between Azerbaijan and Turkiye. Noting the significance of cooperation within the Organization of Turkic States, TURKPA, Mustafa Sentop recalled his recent visit to Azerbaijan to attend the 3rd General Conference of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Economic Cooperation Organization.

During the conversation, they stressed the importance of Turkiye`s participation in the Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement in Baku in 2019 at the special invitation of Azerbaijan.

The head of state underlined that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the further development of the Non-Aligned Movement and its institutionalization, and put forward a number of initiatives in this direction.

The sides stressed the importance of the Non-Aligned Movement member states` support for Azerbaijan in the UN Security Council during the Patriotic War.

News.Az