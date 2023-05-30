Azerbaijani President: Representatives of Jewish community fought shoulder-to-shoulder with us for our territorial integrity

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Representatives of Jewish community, citizens of Azerbaijan, people who contributed and contribute a lot to the modern development of our country,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a statement to the press with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, News.Az reports.

“They fought shoulder-to-shoulder with us, with all the other representatives of ethnic groups in Azerbaijan for our independence, and for our territorial integrity. And today this factor is important not only for successful development of Azerbaijan, intercultural peace and friendship but also for our bilateral relations,” the head of state noted.

News.Az