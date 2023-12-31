Azerbaijani President: Residents of Khojaly and Khankendi will return to their homes in 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Formerly displaced persons and refugees will return to several more residential settlements in 2024. I want to share the joyful news with them today and inform that the villages of Karkijahan, Malibayli and Turshsu will be completely restored and made available to the formerly displaced persons during upcoming year. Residents of Khojaly and Khankendi will also return to their homes,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his address on the occasion of the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year, News.az reports.

The head of state emphasized that, in addition, several residential settlements will be ready to accommodate formerly displaced persons.

News.Az