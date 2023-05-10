Azerbaijani President: Shusha is the symbol of our Victory, Shusha is the crown of our Victory

+ ↺ − 16 px

“I could have made this congratulatory address from Baku too. But I thought that I should be here today, I should be in Shusha, I should be in front of this building,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Azerbaijani nation from Shusha on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, News.Az reports.

“Shusha is the symbol of our Victory, Shusha is the crown of our Victory. When Shusha was liberated from the occupation, the heroic Azerbaijani soldiers gave me a report about the liberation of Shusha from this square. The Azerbaijani flag was raised on the roof of this building, and the liberation of Shusha was the central part of our historic Victory. A day later, Armenia signed the act of capitulation,” the President of Azerbaijan underlined.

News.Az