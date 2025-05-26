Azerbaijani President signs pardon decree granting clemency to number of inmates

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed a decree on "Pardoning a number of convicted persons", News.Az reports.

A total of 175 individuals have had the remaining terms of their jail sentences reduced or eliminated as a result of the decision. Furthermore, 25 offenders have had half of their sentences reduced for the unserved portion.



Also pardoned were two individuals whose sentences had been postponed and one person whose prison term had been conditionally applied.

Furthermore, the remaining portions of the sentences of ten individuals subjected to restricted freedom have been commuted, while the sentences of two individuals in the same category were reduced by half. Additionally, one person fined and four people condemned to correctional labor have all been released from their sentences.

News.Az