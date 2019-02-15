Azerbaijani president talks on difficult legacy of PFPA-Musavat

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the occupation of our lands, the plight of more than a million refugees and displaced persons – these is the difficult legacy

"You know, I have repeatedly expressed my opinion in connection with the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. I want to say once again: I am absolutely convinced that if Heydar Aliyev had been the President of Azerbaijan in the first years of independence, our lands would never have been occupied. I am saying this with full confidence," the president noted.

"Unfortunately, the people who led Azerbaijan at the time could not realize their responsibility and protect the interests of our country. In particular, the PFPA-Musavat duo, which came to power as a result of a coup in 1992, and its treacherous policies became the main factor leading to occupation," the head of state said.

President Aliyev noted that there was a struggle for power at the time, and on the eve of the coup Shusha and Lachin were occupied.

"Less than a year after the coup, in April 1993, Kalbajar was occupied. This created a geographical connection between Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia. Heydar Aliyev would never have allowed this to happen because his policies, his determination and people's confidence in him would never have allowed our lands to be occupied," the head of state added.

News.Az

