Azerbaijani president to pay an official visit to France

Azerbaijani president İlham Aliyev will pay an official visit to France on July 20, French ambassador to Azerbaijan Aurelia Bouchez said, APA reports.

According to the ambassador, the first official meeting between the presidents of Azerbaijan and France will be held within the visit.

"This meeting will allow us to demonstrate the excellentness of our partnership, the power of bilateral political relations, and to reaffirm the activity of France n the Minsk Group," said the ambassador.

