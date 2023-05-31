Azerbaijani President: We are already totally engaged with our strategic partner BP with respect to production of so-called deep gas from ACG projects

+ ↺ − 16 px

“We are already totally engaged with our strategic partner BP with respect to production of so-called deep gas from the ACG projects and if everything goes according to our plan, by the end of next year, we will have first gas production,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 28th International Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition (Caspian Oil & Gas) and the 11th Caspian International Power and Green Energy Exhibition (Caspian Power) within the framework of the Baku Energy Week at the Baku Expo Center, News.Az reports.

“We have many other fields which are capable to produce additional volume of gas. At the same time, energy efficiency, which is also a part of our energy dialogue with EU and renewable sources of energy. It will allow us to save gas, which we're using for electricity and supply this gas to international market,” the head of state added.

