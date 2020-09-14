Azerbaijani President: We must take steps to be among the countries most prepared for the post-pandemic period

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The interest of foreign investors in our country is growing. I have also urged local investors to invest in Azerbaijan. So development here should go fast enough to keep unemployment low, minimize our dependence on imports and produce export-oriented goods,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he inaugurated the Vocational Education Center under the Sumgayit Chemical Industry Park Limited Liability Company.

The head of state said: “At the same time, of course, in my remarks I also appealed to Azerbaijani business people living abroad and urged them to come and invest in Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan is their homeland and they always see the support of Azerbaijan. A strong Azerbaijan multiplies their power too. Therefore, Azerbaijanis have achieved great success in various countries in the economic, commercial and business spheres. They must invest in their homeland, keep in touch with their homeland, bring up their children on the basis of Azerbaijani values, in the national spirit, so that their children know the Azerbaijani language and cherish our national values. If we can mobilize all these factors in the right direction, then the flow of investment to Azerbaijan will not stop. This is our main goal. The global recession, which deepened further as a result of the pandemic, has certainly affected many companies. However, it is in this context that we must take steps to be among the countries most prepared for the post-pandemic period and to have a new dynamic of development immediately and without delay.”

News.Az