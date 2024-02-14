Azerbaijani President: We need sustainable oil production, and we have set this task before the investors

“Work will be continued in the field of conventional fuel – oil and gas. Work is underway on stabilizing oil production, I think there will be results in the near future,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his swearing-in ceremony.

“We need sustainable oil production, and we have set this task before the investors. There have been certain points of concern and these issues are due to be addressed through business contacts,” the head of state pointed out.

News.Az