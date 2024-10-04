Azerbaijani presidential aide commemorates 4th anniversary of Armenia’s missile attack on Ganja - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, on Friday commemorated the fourth anniversary of the missile attack on Ganja by Armenian troops during the Second Karabakh war.

“On October 4, 2020, Ganja city of Azerbaijan and its civilian population was hit by Scud ballistic missiles launched by Armenia. It was the first case of usage of ballistic missiles in Europe after the World War II. The purpose was to cause mass killing among civilians and terror,” the presidential aide posted on X, News.Az reports.During the Second Karabakh War , the Armenian military shelled Ganja a total of 5 times (October 4, 5, 8, 11, 17). As a result, 26 people died, 175 were injured, and serious damage was caused to civilian infrastructure facilities and vehicles.As a result of the military aggression of Armenia during the 44 days of the war, a total of 93 civilians, including 12 children and 27 women, were killed, 454 civilians were injured, and a total of 12,292 residential and non-residential premises, including 1,018 farms, as well as 288 vehicles were damaged.

News.Az