Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani presidential aide discusses key regional issues in Türkiye

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijani presidential aide discusses key regional issues in Türkiye
Photo: The official X account of Hikmet Hajiyev

During his visit to Türkiye, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, held talks with top Turkish officials to discuss the situation in the Middle East and the South Caucasus.

Hajiyev held separate meetings with Fahrettin Altun, Head of the Communications Directorate of the Turkish Presidency, and Akif Cagatay Kılıc Presidential Advisor on Foreign Policy and Security, News.Az reports.

"During my visit to brotherly Türkiye, I held sincere and meaningful meetings, as always, with my esteemed brothers Fahrettin Altun and Akif Çağatay. We discussed the situation in the Middle East and the South Caucasus and reviewed our bilateral relations of an allied nature," Hajiyev said in a post on X.

During the visit to Türkiye, Hajiyev participated in the International Strategic Communication Forum (Stratcom Summit 24) held in Istanbul. He made a speech at a panel dedicated to Azerbaijan, highlighting the country’s strategic vision and its role in fostering regional stability and development.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      