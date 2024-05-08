Azerbaijani presidential aide meets with Assistant to UN Secretary-General
Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration has met with Marcos Athias Neto, UN Assistant Secretary-General, UNDP Assistant Administrator and Director of Bureau for Policy and Programme Support, it has been noted on official X account of the United Nations Development Programme in Azerbaijan, News.az reports.
"UNDP's commitment to assisting in positioning the country as a key leader in climate action was reaffirmed," noted in the post.
