Azerbaijani presidential aide meets with Israel’s president

“Today Mr. Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, was received by the President of the State of Israel, H.E. Mr. Isaac Herzog,” the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Tel Aviv announced on X, News.Az reports.“Mr. Hajiyev conveyed the greetings of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan H.E. Mr. Ilham Aliyev to President Herzog. President Herzog expressed his gratitude for the greetings and asked to convey his greetings to President Aliyev,” the embassy noted.According to the embassy, during the meeting, the parties discussed the matters of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel, as well as the regional developments.

News.Az