Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani presidential aide meets with Pakistani ambassador to China

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijani presidential aide meets with Pakistani ambassador to China

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev held a meeting with Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the top Azerbaijani official extended his congratulations on Pakistan’s national day.

“Today, I met with the Ambassador Khalil Hashmi of Pakistan in China and offered congratulations on national day celebrations of Pakistan in Beijing and reiterated stronger bonds of friendship and ties between Azerbaijan and Pakistan,” Hajiyev said on X.

News about - Azerbaijani presidential aide meets with Pakistani ambassador to China


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      