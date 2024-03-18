Azerbaijani presidential aide meets with Pakistani ambassador to China

+ ↺ − 16 px

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev held a meeting with Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the top Azerbaijani official extended his congratulations on Pakistan’s national day.

“Today, I met with the Ambassador Khalil Hashmi of Pakistan in China and offered congratulations on national day celebrations of Pakistan in Beijing and reiterated stronger bonds of friendship and ties between Azerbaijan and Pakistan,” Hajiyev said on X.

News.Az