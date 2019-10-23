Azerbaijani President’s student card shown on Rossiya-24 TV channel

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moscow State Institute of International Relations marks its 75th anniversary. Russia’s “Rossiya-24” TV channel has broadcast a special program on the occasion,

Host of the program Maria Bondaryova described Moscow State Institute of International Relations as a staff factory for the world elite. "This higher education institution has been known as the leading world center in educating international professionals during the last 75 years. Present heads of state, ministers, billionaires, diplomats and famous journalists have started their path from this place," the host said.

Moscow State Institute of International Relations rector Anatoly Torkunov hailed lecturers who later became well-known diplomats, ambassadors and politicians, including Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The Azerbaijani head of state said he passed exams to Moscow State Institute of International Relations at the age of 15. President Ilham Aliyev said: "I only got my passport when I became 16, just prior to the winter session. Of course, I was a teenager but I was really comfortable at the institute because we had a very positive environment. Relations with both the students and teachers were very good. Those years are unforgettable. They gave me an experience of knowledge and communication. It was my first life experience. Although I was given an assignment to one of the embassies of USSR upon by graduation, I preferred to stay at Moscow State Institute of International Relations. I enrolled to postgraduate studies, defended my dissertation, and worked there for a long while. I spent 15 years at this institute. Of course, all these factors encouraged the organization, on my own initiative, of the first forum of Moscow State Institute of International Relations Alumni in Baku. I remember that back then I even made a joke about my being the only president among alumni at the time. I also was alphabetically first on the list both for the first letter of my surname and my country. The first forum should therefore be held in Baku."

The program mentioned the fact that well-known alumni are always mentioned at the events of the institute. Bondaryova said rare documents are exhibited at the institute, including Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s student card.

The program also featured interviews with Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergei Lavrov, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the higher educational institution Alisher Usmanov, Russian Minister of Culture Vladimir Medinski, well-known TV presenter Sergei Brilyev.

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu read out President Ilham Aliyev`s congratulatory letter on the occasion of 75th anniversary of the institute.

News.Az

