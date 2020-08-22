Azerbaijani Prime Minister congratulates Turkish Vice President as his country discovers major Black Sea natural gas reserves

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has sent a letter of congratulations to Vice President of the Republic of Turkey Fuat Oktay on his country’s discovery of major natural gas reserves in the Black Sea.

Prime Minister Ali Asadov expressed his confidence that this landmark achievement would make a significant contribution to the ensuring of the economic efficiency and sustainability in Turkey and the enhancement of the welfare of the brotherly people of Turkey.

(c) AzerTag

News.Az

