Azerbaijani prime minister meets with Kyrgyz president in Cholpon-Ata

Azerbaijani Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov, who is on a working visit in Kyrgyzstan to attend the regular meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council as a guest, has today met with the country’s President Sadyr Japarov in the Kyrgyz city of Cholpon-Ata, News.Az reports.

Prime Minister Ali Asadov conveyed greetings of President Ilham Aliyev to Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov.

PM Ali Asadov also touched upon the issues of the bilateral agenda of Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan strategic partnership.

