Azerbaijani-produced movie wins awards in Brazil and India

“Cholchu” (The Steppe Man), a movie by Azerbaijani filmmaker Shamil Aliyev, has been awarded in five categories at international film festival held in Brazil.

In a voting held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the movie won "Best Feature Film", "Best Director", "Best Cinematography", "Best Artist's Work" and "Best Costume Designer" nominations at Gralha International Monthly Film Awards 2020 in Brazil.

Cholchu also won “Best Director” award at the 7th Art Independent International Film Festival in India.

The Steppe Man tells a story of a young steppe man who lives in remoteness from the city, closely tied to nature. His father teaches him the subtleties of life in the steppe. Soon after his father's death the young man meets a girl from a city. Their meeting becomes a new page in his life, a step to a big life unfamiliar to him before.

The movie has been featured at nearly 30 international film festivals and forums, receiving a number of awards.

News.Az