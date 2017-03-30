Azerbaijani Professor awarded UN Prize

+ ↺ − 16 px

Head of UNEC’s Department “Finance and Financial Institutions”, Dr. of Economic Sciences, Professor Avaz Alakbarov was awarded a European Service Order to his S

Alakbarov was awarded the prize for his services in the implementation of innovations at the University and increasing its rating in international arena, as well as his contributions made in the quality changes in the Department of “Finance and Financial Institutions”, AzerTag reports.

News.Az

News.Az