Azerbaijani prosecutor general's working visit to Türkiye wraps up

A working visit of the delegation headed by the Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev to Ankara has concluded, News.az reports.

The delegation was in Ankara to participate in the 2nd meeting of the Council of Prosecutors General of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

During the visit, the delegation attended a park named after the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, in Ankara and laid a wreath at the monument of the great leader, paying tribute to his memory.

As part of the visit, the prosecutor general of Azerbaijan met with the Chairman of the Council of the OTS Elders, Binali Yildirim, who conveyed his congratulations on the complete restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and noted that thanks to the leaders of both countries, relations between our countries and peoples are at the highest level.

Kamran Aliyev also met with the Minister of Justice of Türkiye the chairman of the Council of Judges and Prosecutors, Yilmaz Tunc.

The meeting discussed issues of cooperation between the two countries in the legal sphere.

The Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Türkiye Rashad Mammadov, also participated in the meetings.

During the meeting with the Prosecutor General of Türkiye Bekir Şahin, confidence in the further development of friendly relations and cooperation between the countries was expressed.

The importance of joint activities on international platforms was also emphasized, and discussions were held regarding the creation of a Council of Prosecutors General within the framework of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in the near future.

In the meeting with the President of the Supreme Court, Mehmet Akarca, the establishment of the Conference of Supreme Courts of Turkic States in Shusha a few days earlier was hailed.

The participants of the 2nd meeting of the Council of Prosecutors General of the OTS member states were received by the President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

