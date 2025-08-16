Azerbaijani representative appointed as UN Advisory Group member

Mehdiyev’s candidacy was officially put forward by Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry, News.Az reports, citing local media.

By the appointment of the UN Secretary-General, the Advisory Group includes representatives from Azerbaijan, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, Denmark, Gambia, Germany, Netherlands, Niger, Norway, Qatar, South Africa, and Sweden. The group, consisting of 23 members appointed for a three-year term and meeting twice a year, provides relevant recommendations to the UN Secretary-General on humanitarian activities, including the work of CERF.

Operating under the leadership of the UN Under-Secretary-General’s for Humanitarian Affairs, CERF is one of the UN’s key institutions, directly responsible for providing urgent financial assistance to address the consequences of humanitarian crises in various regions of the world.